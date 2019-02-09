TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 9, 2019
_____
775 FPUS54 KBRO 092157
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
TXZ253-101500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-101500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming west
around 10 mph late in the morning becoming light becoming
southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
near 60.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-101500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-101500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
$$
TXZ254-101500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature around 60. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-101500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around
10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Near steady
temperature in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting
to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
near 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-101500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in
the upper 50s. Light winds.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ249-101500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming southeast around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Light winds.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the
north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ250-101500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. Southeast
winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-101500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. North winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in
the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
East winds around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid to upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-101500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then
chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-101500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CST Sat Feb 9 2019
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. North
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the
morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the
night. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs
in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather