TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019

_____

515 FPUS54 KBRO 220956

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

TXZ253-230300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then cloudy with chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

early in the evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph

early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ255-230300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. South winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of

rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ257-230300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. South winds

around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

30 to 40 mph decreasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ252-230300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

winds becoming north around 15 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph

decreasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ254-230300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 20 mph increasing to 30 to 40 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning

then clearing. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northwest

around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ256-230300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds around 15 mph early in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ248-230300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ249-230300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Light winds becoming north around 10 mph in the late

evening and early morning increasing to around 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ250-230300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds around 15 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon decreasing to around 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

winds becoming north around 20 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ353-230300-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows around 50. Southeast

winds around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming

north around 15 mph early in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill

readings 32 to 42 in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ251-230300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds

20 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Chance of rain showers. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph early in the

evening becoming light becoming north around 10 mph early in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 25 to 30 mph

shifting to the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ351-230300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM CST

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

25 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then cloudy with rain showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming north

around 10 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 30 to 40 mph becoming northwest around 25 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather