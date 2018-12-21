TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 21, 2018
_____
537 FPUS54 KBRO 212157
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
TXZ253-221500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming east up to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-221500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to
20 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ257-221500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming south
10 to 15 mph in the late evening and overnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up
to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-221500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming
southeast around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.Christmas Day AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-221500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-221500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND Christmas Day...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ248-221500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late evening and early morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.Christmas Day AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ249-221500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds
becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ250-221500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
South winds around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light
winds becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ353-221500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ251-221500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid
70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ351-221500-
Coastal Kenedy-
357 PM CST Fri Dec 21 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 20 to
25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 10 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
