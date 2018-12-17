TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows near 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

Inland Cameron-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Coastal Cameron-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around 10 mph

late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming

west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Starr-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Inland Willacy-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

near 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Coastal Willacy-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Light winds becoming

east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

Zapata-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Jim Hogg-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Brooks-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph in the late morning and early

afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Northern Hidalgo-

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Light winds becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Inland Kenedy-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Coastal Kenedy-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CST Mon Dec 17 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds

becoming east around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

