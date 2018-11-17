TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 17, 2018
_____
881 FPUS54 KBRO 172156
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
TXZ253-181500-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early
afternoon shifting to the northeast. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the evening,
then scattered rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-181500-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows around 60. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north in the late evening and
overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-181500-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
late evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and areas of
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower
60s.
.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ252-181500-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then
isolated showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then
areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Light winds becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the late
evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid
50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ254-181500-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Chance of rain in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-181500-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and areas of
drizzle. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.
.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-181500-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog in the
evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East
winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid
60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ249-181500-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog in
the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with isolated
thunderstorms. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Areas of drizzle and slight chance of rain in
the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ250-181500-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog in
the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ353-181500-
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Numerous showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast around
10 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Lows in the
upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle and slight chance of
rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-181500-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain and areas of drizzle.
Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Chance of rain in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain
showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper
70s.
$$
TXZ351-181500-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CST Sat Nov 17 2018
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Numerous rain showers. Lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely and areas of
drizzle. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and areas of
drizzle. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid
70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather