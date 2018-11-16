TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 60. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower

70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Light winds becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with isolated showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the

evening, then scattered showers after midnight. Patchy fog

through the night. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

Including the city of San Manuel

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid

60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the morning,

then cloudy with showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND Thanksgiving Day...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the

evening, then cloudy with scattered showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.Thanksgiving Day AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

