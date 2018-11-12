TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Light winds becoming north around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
32 to 42 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 31 to
41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 35 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming northwest around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 31 to 41 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of rain in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
around 50. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph decreasing to 30 to
40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Wind
chill readings 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings
28 to 38.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Light winds becoming north around 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
30 to 40 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 25 to
30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Wind
chill readings 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wind chill readings 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Light winds becoming north around
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill
readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph
decreasing to around 25 mph late in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the
morning, then cloudy with scattered rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 40 after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Very windy. Cooler. Cloudy with chance of rain in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph
decreasing to 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill readings 30 to 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to 37.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to
35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated rain showers in the morning, then
mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light winds becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Wind chill readings 28 to 38.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light winds becoming north around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 27 to
37.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 10 percent chance
of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill
readings 27 to 37.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings
24 to 34.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 21 to 31 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Light winds becoming north around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds 20 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lowest wind chill
readings 30 to 40 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of rain
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings
29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind
chill readings 24 to 34 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 22 to 32 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning, then
scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Light winds becoming north around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
32 to 42 after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
25 to 30 mph decreasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Wind chill readings 31 to 41.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 25 to 35 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 23 to 33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
30s. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,
then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Light winds becoming north around 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 30 to
40 mph decreasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to 33 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 21 to 31 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
Coastal Kenedy-
357 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Isolated rain showers in the morning,
then scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north around 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY...Windy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower
50s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph decreasing to around 30 mph
late in the afternoon. Wind chill readings 29 to 39.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Wind chill readings 26 to 36.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 23 to
33 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 60s.
