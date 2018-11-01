TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 1, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and early afternoon
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming north
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the
mid 80s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light becoming north 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
Including the city of San Manuel
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Thu Nov 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
