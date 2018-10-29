TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 28, 2018
_____
195 FPUS54 KBRO 290857
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
TXZ253-300300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ255-300300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ257-300300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ252-300300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph in
the late morning and afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ254-300300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ256-300300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ248-300300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ249-300300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ250-300300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ353-300300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ251-300300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas
of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ351-300300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Oct 29 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 80.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather