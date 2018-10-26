TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 25, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

TXZ253-270300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.



TXZ255-270300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.



TXZ257-270300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.



TXZ252-270300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ254-270300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ256-270300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to around

10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.



TXZ248-270300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ249-270300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming northeast

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around

60. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ250-270300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ353-270300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. East winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. North

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ251-270300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. North

winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light becoming east

around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny in the morning then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.



TXZ351-270300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Oct 26 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.



