TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 10, 2018
_____
828 FPUS54 KBRO 110348 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
TXZ253-111230-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight becoming numerous showers late. Lows in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ255-111230-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Numerous showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Numerous showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ257-111230-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers after
midnight. Scattered showers late. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper
70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ252-111230-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Isolated showers after midnight, then
scattered showers late. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph until early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the lower
70s.
$$
TXZ254-111230-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with isolated showers
after midnight...then scattered showers late. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ256-111230-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning, then
scattered showers late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10
to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
TXZ248-111230-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight, then scattered showers early in the morning. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-111230-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the late evening and early morning becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs near 80. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ250-111230-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers
late. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
lower 70s.
$$
TXZ353-111230-
Northern Hidalgo-
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers after
midnight...becoming scattered showers late. Lows in the lower
70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
late evening and early morning becoming light. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ251-111230-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers
late. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ351-111230-
Coastal Kenedy-
1048 PM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Becoming mostly cloudy with scattered showers
late. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
$$
54/55/52
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather