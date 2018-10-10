TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around

90. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows near

70.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to

the east in the late evening and early morning becoming light.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 80s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the

lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until early

morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

isolated showers. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning, then

isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 70.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms

in the morning. Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs around

90. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to east 20 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Wed Oct 10 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy

with isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

