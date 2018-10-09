TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018
_____
863 FPUS54 KBRO 090856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
TXZ253-100300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the
late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ255-100300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to
106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ257-100300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ252-100300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ254-100300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to
15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ256-100300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around
10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ248-100300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ249-100300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming
light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then
becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ250-100300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance
of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ353-100300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated
showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ251-100300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ351-100300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in
the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather