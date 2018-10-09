TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 8, 2018



Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to

106.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light. Highest heat index

readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph until late afternoon becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with

isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph until late afternoon becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated

showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

Light winds becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Tue Oct 9 2018

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Windy. Not as warm. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

