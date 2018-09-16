TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 15, 2018
_____
010 FPUS54 KBRO 160920 AAA
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
TXZ253-170315-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ255-170315-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-170315-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-170315-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ254-170315-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-170315-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-170315-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ249-170315-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in
the evening, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ250-170315-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ353-170315-
Northern Hidalgo-
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ251-170315-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in
the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around
10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ351-170315-
Coastal Kenedy-
420 AM CDT Sun Sep 16 2018
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Scattered showers. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then
scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early
morning becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
