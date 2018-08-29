TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

90s. Light winds becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs

in the mid 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat

index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds

becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Light

winds becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East

winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening

and early morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows

in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Wed Aug 29 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming east

10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows

in the upper 70s.

