TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

TXZ253-180300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 113.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings

102 to 107.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ255-180300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ257-180300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 80.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ252-180300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ254-180300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat

index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ256-180300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest

heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ248-180300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to around 10 mph early in the morning.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 103.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows

in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ249-180300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ250-180300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings around 110.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ353-180300-

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around

100. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ251-180300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 108 to 112.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat

index readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ351-180300-

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Aug 17 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 108 to 109.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index

readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

