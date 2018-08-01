TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 1, 2018
_____
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
East winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80. Highs in the
lower 90s.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 100.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
northwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Light winds becoming east
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
northeast 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. East
winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy
late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 101.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
evening then becoming mostly clear then becoming partly cloudy
late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph early in the evening
becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds around
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Northern Hidalgo-
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph
early in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds around 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds
becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around
10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Light winds becoming
southwest around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 10 mph early in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 PM CDT Wed Aug 1 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Light winds becoming
north around 10 mph late in the morning shifting to the east
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
