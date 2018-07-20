TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018
_____
468 FPUS54 KBRO 200856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
TXZ253-210300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
110 to 115 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to
105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 103.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ255-210300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around
110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ257-210300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings
108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs in
the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
80. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ252-210300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 106.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ254-210300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 101.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ256-210300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to
112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ248-210300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 107.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 103.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
$$
TXZ249-210300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ250-210300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
evening.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ353-210300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings
108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 104.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 105.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ251-210300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around
20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 109 to
114 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ351-210300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather