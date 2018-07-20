TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

110 to 115 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 100 to

105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 102.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings around

110 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings

108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings around 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

80. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

104. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light. Heat index

readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 113 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 106.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 103.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 108 to

112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

105. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 107.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 107.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs around 104.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to

107.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index

readings 108 to 112 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings

108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat

index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

Highs around 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 70s. Highs around 105.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs around 102.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around

20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest heat index readings 109 to

114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 AM CDT Fri Jul 20 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index

readings around 110 in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat

index readings 109 to 114 in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings

101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

