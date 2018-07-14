TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 13, 2018
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Highest
heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index readings
108 to 109.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
108 to 109.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings around 108.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows around 80.
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 80.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lows around 80.
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 103.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 104.
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs around 102.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs around 103.
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. Lows
in the mid 70s.
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 102. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index
readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph until early morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Sat Jul 14 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 10 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat
index readings 102 to 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
