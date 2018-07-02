TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Monday, July 2, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 1, 2018
_____
777 FPUS54 KBRO 020856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
TXZ253-030300-
Southern Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ255-030300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early
morning becoming light. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ257-030300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ252-030300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
101. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Highest heat
index readings 108 to 109 in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 101. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ254-030300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.
Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds around 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the lower
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ256-030300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings
100 to 105.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ248-030300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs around 102. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ249-030300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
100. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 100 to 105.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 100. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ250-030300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index readings 102 to
107.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
102 to 107.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ353-030300-
Northern Hidalgo-
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index
readings 108 to 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight. Heat index
readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings
101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ251-030300-
Inland Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph. Highest heat index readings 108 to 109 in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the lower
90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ351-030300-
Coastal Kenedy-
356 AM CDT Mon Jul 2 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.INDEPENDENCE DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
