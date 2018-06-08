TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms.

Slight chance of showers in the morning, then chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index readings

100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Heat index

readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 100. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the upper 70s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to around 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Heat index readings 101 to 106.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Northern Hidalgo-

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 90s.

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Heat index readings 102 to 107.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

Coastal Kenedy-

356 PM CDT Fri Jun 8 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to around 25 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

