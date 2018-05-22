TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018

304 FPUS54 KBRO 220221 AAA

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

TXZ253-221215-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Heat index readings 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ255-221215-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ257-221215-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ252-221215-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ254-221215-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east around 20 mph late in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ256-221215-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ248-221215-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ249-221215-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows

in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

TXZ250-221215-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ353-221215-

Northern Hidalgo-

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.

Lows in the lower 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

TXZ251-221215-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TXZ351-221215-

Coastal Kenedy-

921 PM CDT Mon May 21 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

