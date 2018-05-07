TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 6, 2018

918 FPUS54 KBRO 070857

ZFPBRO

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

TXZ253-080300-

Southern Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Southeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ255-080300-

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ257-080300-

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ252-080300-

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ254-080300-

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ256-080300-

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ248-080300-

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph becoming around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ249-080300-

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ250-080300-

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late evening and early morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ353-080300-

Northern Hidalgo-

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

70. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ251-080300-

Inland Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs near 90.

Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

near 90. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs near 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 70s. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

$$

TXZ351-080300-

Coastal Kenedy-

357 AM CDT Mon May 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. Light winds becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until early morning

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 70s.

$$

