TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast
Published 5:03 am, Sunday, April 8, 2018
TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
_____
878 FPUS54 KBRO 080856
ZFPBRO
Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
TXZ253-090300-
Hidalgo-
Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,
and Weslaco
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light
becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ255-090300-
Inland Cameron-
Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ257-090300-
Coastal Cameron-
Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,
Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ252-090300-
Starr-
Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ254-090300-
Inland Willacy-
Including the city of Raymondville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early
morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs near 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ256-090300-
Coastal Willacy-
Including the city of Port Mansfield
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ248-090300-
Zapata-
Including the city of Zapata
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning,
then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ249-090300-
Jim Hogg-
Including the city of Hebbronville
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until
early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ250-090300-
Brooks-
Including the city of Falfurrias
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph early in the morning
becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph
until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ251-090300-
Kenedy-
Including the city of Sarita
356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower
80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the
morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Texas, Zone Forecast