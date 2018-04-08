TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast

TX Brownsville TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecasts for Deep South Texas

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

Hidalgo-

Including the cities of McAllen, Edinburg, Pharr, Mission,

and Weslaco

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. North winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light

becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Inland Cameron-

Including the cities of Brownsville and Harlingen

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Coastal Cameron-

Including the cities of Port Isabel, South Padre Island,

Laguna Heights, and Laguna Vista

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northeast around 10 mph late in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady

or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

Starr-

Including the cities of Rio Grande City and Roma

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Inland Willacy-

Including the city of Raymondville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late evening and early

morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs near 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Coastal Willacy-

Including the city of Port Mansfield

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Zapata-

Including the city of Zapata

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the morning,

then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Jim Hogg-

Including the city of Hebbronville

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph until

early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

Brooks-

Including the city of Falfurrias

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph early in the morning

becoming light becoming southeast around 10 mph late in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

Kenedy-

Including the city of Sarita

356 AM CDT Sun Apr 8 2018

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the east 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph until early morning becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the lower

80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Chance of showers in the

morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of

showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

