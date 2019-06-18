TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
TXZ192-182200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ205-182200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ183-182200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ220-182200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
TXZ187-182200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ193-182200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 115 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
TXZ190-182200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ172-182200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 105 increasing to around 112 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
TXZ208-182200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 114 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
TXZ206-182200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
TXZ224-182200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 107 increasing to around 114 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
TXZ228-182200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
around 102. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 105. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 105.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 112 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 106 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
TXZ184-182200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ209-182200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 112 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing
to around 115 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
TXZ219-182200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest
heat index readings around 106 increasing to around 114 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the
upper 90s.
TXZ188-182200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower
70s.
TXZ223-182200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 114 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ207-182200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 105 increasing to around 114 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
TXZ191-182200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 114 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
TXZ222-182200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing to
around 114 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows around 80.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 80.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
TXZ189-182200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ186-182200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Patchy
fog early in the morning. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ202-182200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ225-182200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. South winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 107 increasing
to around 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 114.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
TXZ194-182200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 111 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 115 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ171-182200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 108 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
110 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
TXZ217-182200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 99-104. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 113 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 102-107. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 106 increasing to
around 111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs 99-104.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
TXZ204-182200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs 100-105. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 113 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 108 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
TXZ185-182200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs
around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ203-182200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in
the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98-103. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to around
111 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
TXZ173-182200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Highest heat index readings around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ221-182200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat
index readings around 106 increasing to around 115 in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing
to around 109 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
TXZ218-182200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
354 AM CDT Tue Jun 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Highest heat index
readings around 107.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Highest heat index readings around 105 increasing to
around 112 in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat
index readings around 110 in the afternoon.
