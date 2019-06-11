TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
_____
855 FPUS54 KEWX 110800
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
TXZ192-112100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
$$
TXZ205-112100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ183-112100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around
106.
$$
TXZ220-112100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ187-112100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 106.
$$
TXZ193-112100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ190-112100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ172-112100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
$$
TXZ208-112100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 110 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ206-112100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
$$
TXZ224-112100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. East
winds 5 mph before midnight becoming light and variable. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ228-112100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Highest heat index
readings around 111 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ184-112100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ209-112100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 mph shifting to the north
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 106.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ219-112100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 100.
Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 100. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ188-112100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
$$
TXZ223-112100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ207-112100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ191-112100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 107.
$$
TXZ222-112100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ189-112100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ186-112100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
70. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ202-112100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ225-112100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ194-112100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
90s. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ171-112100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
mid 90s.
$$
TXZ217-112100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97-102. Highest heat index readings
around 109 in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
Highs 97-102.
$$
TXZ204-112100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 108 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ185-112100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North
winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ203-112100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 107.
$$
TXZ173-112100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
70s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
$$
TXZ221-112100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 90s.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s. Highest heat index
readings around 105 increasing to around 109 in the afternoon.
$$
TXZ218-112100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CDT Tue Jun 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows
around 70. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 90s. Highest heat index readings around 109 in the
afternoon.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather