TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 30, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-312045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ183-312045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ220-312045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower
70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ187-312045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around
70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ193-312045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-312045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-312045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-312045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ206-312045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ224-312045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ228-312045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ184-312045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ209-312045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ219-312045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
TXZ188-312045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
around 70.
TXZ223-312045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ207-312045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ191-312045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-312045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ189-312045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-312045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the
mid 80s.
TXZ202-312045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ225-312045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
TXZ194-312045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 70s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the
lower 70s.
TXZ171-312045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ217-312045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in
the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Highest heat index readings
around 105.
TXZ204-312045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
TXZ185-312045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 70.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ203-312045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the
upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ173-312045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-312045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid
70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ218-312045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
242 AM CDT Fri May 31 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the
lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs
around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
