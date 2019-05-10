TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 9, 2019
_____
984 FPUS54 KEWX 100736
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
TXZ192-102045-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-102045-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ183-102045-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ220-102045-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ187-102045-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-102045-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-102045-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ172-102045-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ208-102045-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-102045-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-102045-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-102045-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-102045-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-102045-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ219-102045-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows
around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-102045-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ223-102045-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ207-102045-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-102045-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-102045-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-102045-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around
60.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ186-102045-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ202-102045-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-102045-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 60s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ194-102045-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Near
steady temperature in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-102045-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-102045-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-102045-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-102045-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-102045-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-102045-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-102045-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ218-102045-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
236 AM CDT Fri May 10 2019
.TODAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather