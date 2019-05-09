TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 8, 2019
_____
053 FPUS54 KEWX 090753
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
TXZ192-092100-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-092100-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ183-092100-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-092100-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ187-092100-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-092100-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-092100-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ172-092100-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ208-092100-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-092100-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-092100-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-092100-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-092100-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-092100-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-092100-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ188-092100-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ223-092100-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ207-092100-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-092100-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ222-092100-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-092100-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ186-092100-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ202-092100-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ225-092100-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy
rainfall possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-092100-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms
may be severe in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-092100-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ217-092100-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ204-092100-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. East winds 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in
the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-092100-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then
partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ203-092100-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-092100-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ221-092100-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Slight chance
of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-092100-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
253 AM CDT Thu May 9 2019
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 mph becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather