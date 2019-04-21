TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
TXZ192-212145-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ205-212145-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ183-212145-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
TXZ220-212145-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ187-212145-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ193-212145-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ190-212145-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ172-212145-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ208-212145-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ206-212145-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ224-212145-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ228-212145-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ184-212145-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ209-212145-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ219-212145-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
TXZ188-212145-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
TXZ223-212145-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ207-212145-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph
in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ191-212145-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ222-212145-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to southeast 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms
likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ189-212145-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ186-212145-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ202-212145-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ225-212145-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ194-212145-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,
then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ171-212145-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ217-212145-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows
around 60.
TXZ204-212145-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ185-212145-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ203-212145-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ173-212145-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers
and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall
possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely
before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ221-212145-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
TXZ218-212145-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy
drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of
showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance
of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
