TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 20, 2019

690 FPUS54 KEWX 210845

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

TXZ192-212145-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-212145-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ183-212145-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-212145-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-212145-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ193-212145-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-212145-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ172-212145-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ208-212145-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-212145-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-212145-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ228-212145-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ184-212145-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ209-212145-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-212145-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ188-212145-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ223-212145-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-212145-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-212145-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ222-212145-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southeast 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms

likely before midnight, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-212145-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ186-212145-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ202-212145-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ225-212145-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ194-212145-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms before midnight,

then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-212145-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ217-212145-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

around 60.

$$

TXZ204-212145-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ185-212145-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ203-212145-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms before midnight, then showers likely and isolated

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ173-212145-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy drizzle

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of showers

and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely

before midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-212145-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ218-212145-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

345 AM CDT Sun Apr 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. Highs

in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance of

showers and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance

of showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

