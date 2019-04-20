TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019
937 FPUS54 KEWX 200721
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
TXZ192-202030-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ205-202030-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ183-202030-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ220-202030-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ187-202030-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ193-202030-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ190-202030-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ172-202030-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
around 80.
$$
TXZ208-202030-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ206-202030-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ224-202030-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ228-202030-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ184-202030-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ209-202030-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ219-202030-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ188-202030-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ223-202030-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ207-202030-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ191-202030-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ222-202030-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ189-202030-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ186-202030-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ202-202030-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ225-202030-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ194-202030-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ171-202030-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ217-202030-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ204-202030-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ185-202030-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ203-202030-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ173-202030-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ221-202030-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
TXZ218-202030-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
221 AM CDT Sat Apr 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the
lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs
in the upper 80s.
$$
