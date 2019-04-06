TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
TXZ192-062200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ205-062200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ183-062200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ220-062200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ187-062200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ193-062200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ190-062200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ172-062200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ208-062200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ206-062200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ224-062200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ228-062200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then mostly cloudy with showers and
thunderstorms likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the
mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ184-062200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ209-062200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ219-062200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then cloudy with showers and thunderstorms
likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Showers and
thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ188-062200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ223-062200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ207-062200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
50s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ191-062200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ222-062200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ189-062200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in
the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Highs
in the upper 70s. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ186-062200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Clear. Lows in the
upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ202-062200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ225-062200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ194-062200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ171-062200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ217-062200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the upper
80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms before midnight, then mostly cloudy with chance of
showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ204-062200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and chance of
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ185-062200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in
the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ203-062200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a
chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
TXZ173-062200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely and chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Not as warm. Mostly clear. Lows
in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ221-062200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms before
midnight, then showers and thunderstorms likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ218-062200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
349 AM CDT Sat Apr 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming cloudy. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A
50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs
in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80.
