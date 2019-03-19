TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, March 18, 2019

554 FPUS54 KEWX 190850

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

TXZ192-192200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ205-192200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the low 80s.

$$

TXZ183-192200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Southeast winds 10

to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ220-192200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ187-192200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ193-192200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ190-192200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ172-192200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ208-192200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ206-192200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ224-192200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ228-192200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around

60.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ184-192200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ209-192200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ219-192200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper

50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ188-192200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ223-192200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

lower 80s.

$$

TXZ207-192200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ191-192200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80.

$$

TXZ222-192200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ189-192200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ186-192200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ202-192200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ225-192200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ194-192200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ171-192200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ217-192200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ204-192200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ185-192200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ203-192200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around

60.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ173-192200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ221-192200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ218-192200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

350 AM CDT Tue Mar 19 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

