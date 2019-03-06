TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

TXZ192-062130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ205-062130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-062130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-062130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-062130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-062130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-062130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-062130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ208-062130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-062130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-062130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ228-062130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ184-062130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ209-062130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-062130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-062130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ223-062130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-062130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-062130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-062130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-062130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ186-062130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ202-062130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-062130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-062130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy

early in the afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-062130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ217-062130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-062130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-062130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ203-062130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-062130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

TXZ221-062130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-062130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

225 AM CST Wed Mar 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

