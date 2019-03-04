TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

TXZ192-050130-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ205-050130-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ183-050130-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ220-050130-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Highs around 70.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ187-050130-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill readings

15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ193-050130-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ190-050130-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ172-050130-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

TXZ208-050130-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ206-050130-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ224-050130-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

very light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ228-050130-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ184-050130-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Lowest wind chill readings

25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ209-050130-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ219-050130-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ188-050130-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

10 to 15 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ223-050130-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ207-050130-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ191-050130-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ222-050130-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

very light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ189-050130-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ186-050130-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Lowest wind chill readings

10 to 15 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to

20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Slight

chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ202-050130-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ225-050130-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder, cloudy. Slight chance of light rain and

very light sleet in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 15 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in

the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ194-050130-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind

chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the

morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ171-050130-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ217-050130-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Much colder. Cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TXZ204-050130-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ185-050130-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ203-050130-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to

30 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ173-050130-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning. Wind chill

readings 15 to 20.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill readings

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

TXZ221-050130-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to

25 in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ218-050130-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

630 AM CST Mon Mar 4 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Colder. Cloudy until late afternoon then

becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

