TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 28, 2019

089 FPUS54 KEWX 010441 AAC

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas...UPDATED

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

TXZ192-011745-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ205-011745-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ183-011745-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady temperature

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lowest wind

chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ220-011745-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ187-011745-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ193-011745-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows

around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ190-011745-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ172-011745-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lowest wind

chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ208-011745-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ206-011745-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the

morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

East winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to

25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ224-011745-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs around 70.

TXZ228-011745-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ184-011745-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ209-011745-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

around 60. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ219-011745-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle early in the morning. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in

the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ188-011745-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ223-011745-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ207-011745-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to

30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 70.

TXZ191-011745-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to

25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ222-011745-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after

midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ189-011745-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to

25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ186-011745-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ202-011745-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog through the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ225-011745-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature

around 60. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or

slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ194-011745-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in

the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ171-011745-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 10 to 15 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ217-011745-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog. Near steady

temperature in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ204-011745-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind chill readings 25 to

30.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ185-011745-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Patchy

drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature

steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lowest

wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

30. Highs around 50. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-011745-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight.

Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.

.MONDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ173-011745-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy drizzle in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows

in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill readings

20 to 25.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ221-011745-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of

fog early in the morning. Patchy drizzle early in the morning.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy

drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ218-011745-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

1041 PM CST Thu Feb 28 2019

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Areas of fog through the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Much cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

