TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 23, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

TXZ192-242200-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ205-242200-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ183-242200-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ220-242200-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ187-242200-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ193-242200-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ190-242200-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ172-242200-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ208-242200-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ206-242200-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ224-242200-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ228-242200-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ184-242200-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ209-242200-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ219-242200-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70.

TXZ188-242200-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around

70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ223-242200-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ207-242200-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ191-242200-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ222-242200-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ189-242200-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ186-242200-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly

rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ202-242200-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

around 70.

TXZ225-242200-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ194-242200-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ171-242200-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ217-242200-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ204-242200-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ185-242200-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or

slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ203-242200-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ173-242200-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

TXZ221-242200-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ218-242200-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

300 AM CST Sun Feb 24 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

