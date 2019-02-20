TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 19, 2019
225 FPUS54 KEWX 200150
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
TXZ192-201500-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ205-201500-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
TXZ183-201500-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ220-201500-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in
the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
TXZ187-201500-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Patchy drizzle before
midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around 70.
TXZ193-201500-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ190-201500-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and
patchy drizzle before midnight. Patchy fog through the night.
Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
TXZ172-201500-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle before
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ208-201500-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ206-201500-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ224-201500-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ228-201500-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ184-201500-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Patchy drizzle before
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
TXZ209-201500-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle
before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ219-201500-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TXZ188-201500-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and slight chance of rain before
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ223-201500-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ207-201500-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ191-201500-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ222-201500-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 70.
TXZ189-201500-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle before midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ186-201500-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Patchy drizzle before
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ202-201500-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ225-201500-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ194-201500-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the
lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in
the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ171-201500-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy until early morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy drizzle before
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
TXZ217-201500-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle in the
morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
TXZ204-201500-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ185-201500-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog before midnight. Patchy
drizzle before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
TXZ203-201500-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
around 50. Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.
East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ173-201500-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and patchy drizzle
before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ221-201500-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and patchy
drizzle before midnight, then a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around
60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain before midnight, then a
chance of rain and areas of drizzle after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Warmer, cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of
rain and areas of drizzle in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ218-201500-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
750 PM CST Tue Feb 19 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising after
midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain and
patchy drizzle in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 70s.
