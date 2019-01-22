TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 21, 2019
407 FPUS54 KEWX 220910
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
TXZ192-222215-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows around
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ205-222215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to
30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-222215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ220-222215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ187-222215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ193-222215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ190-222215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ172-222215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ208-222215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ206-222215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
north 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-222215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ228-222215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ184-222215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting
to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
TXZ209-222215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in
the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ219-222215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ188-222215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ223-222215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows
around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows around
40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ207-222215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ191-222215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ222-222215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in
the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ189-222215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest
5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to 20 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ186-222215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ202-222215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ225-222215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, showers. Lows around 40. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
around 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ194-222215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph
after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers before midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ171-222215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the
upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ217-222215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ204-222215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ185-222215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ203-222215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ173-222215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ221-222215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-222215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
310 AM CST Tue Jan 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
