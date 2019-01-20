TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 19, 2019
336 FPUS54 KEWX 200900
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
TXZ192-202200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
TXZ205-202200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ183-202200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ220-202200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ187-202200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ193-202200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ190-202200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ172-202200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-202200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 15 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ206-202200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ224-202200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ228-202200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ184-202200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
TXZ209-202200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers
in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around
50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
TXZ219-202200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-202200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ223-202200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in
the upper 30s.
TXZ207-202200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
TXZ191-202200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 60.
TXZ222-202200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ189-202200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
TXZ186-202200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ202-202200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ225-202200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then
becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs around 60.
TXZ194-202200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning
then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ171-202200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
TXZ217-202200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Clear before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ204-202200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-202200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting
to the northwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ203-202200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ173-202200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ221-202200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
TXZ218-202200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Sun Jan 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
