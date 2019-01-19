TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast

TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

410 FPUS54 KEWX 190933

ZFPEWX

Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

TXZ192-192245-

Travis-

Including the city of Austin

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ205-192245-

Bexar-

Including the city of San Antonio

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ183-192245-

Val Verde-

Including the city of Del Rio

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ220-192245-

Atascosa-

Including the city of Pleasanton

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

upper 30s.

$$

TXZ187-192245-

Bandera-

Including the city of Bandera

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ193-192245-

Bastrop-

Including the city of Bastrop

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ190-192245-

Blanco-

Including the city of Blanco

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ172-192245-

Burnet-

Including the city of Burnet

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

becoming sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ208-192245-

Caldwell-

Including the city of Lockhart

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ206-192245-

Comal-

Including the city of New Braunfels

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ224-192245-

De Witt-

Including the city of Cuero

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ228-192245-

Dimmit-

Including the city of Carrizo Springs

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ184-192245-

Edwards-

Including the city of Rocksprings

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ209-192245-

Fayette-

Including the city of La Grange

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ219-192245-

Frio-

Including the city of Pearsall

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ188-192245-

Gillespie-

Including the city of Fredericksburg

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ223-192245-

Gonzales-

Including the city of Gonzales

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ207-192245-

Guadalupe-

Including the city of Seguin

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, showers. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ191-192245-

Hays-

Including the city of San Marcos

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

$$

TXZ222-192245-

Karnes-

Including the city of Karnes City

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ189-192245-

Kendall-

Including the city of Boerne

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ186-192245-

Kerr-

Including the city of Kerrville

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ202-192245-

Kinney-

Including the city of Bracketville

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ225-192245-

Lavaca-

Including the city of Halletsville

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ194-192245-

Lee-

Including the city of Giddings

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady

or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ171-192245-

Llano-

Including the city of Llano

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ217-192245-

Maverick-

Including the city of Eagle Pass

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ204-192245-

Medina-

Including the city of Hondo

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the

mid 30s.

$$

TXZ185-192245-

Real-

Including the city of Leakey

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ203-192245-

Uvalde-

Including the city of Uvalde

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ173-192245-

Williamson-

Including the city of Georgetown

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy early in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Temperature steady or slowly rising after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ221-192245-

Wilson-

Including the city of Floresville

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

TXZ218-192245-

Zavala-

Including the city of Crystal City

333 AM CST Sat Jan 19 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather