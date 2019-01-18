TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 17, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs
around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs around 60.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. A
20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 70.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Slight
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 5 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with gusts to
around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.
Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph decreasing to 5 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 50s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west with
gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Warmer. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy
with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
50. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows
in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 20 to 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
around 60.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly cloudy.
Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Warmer, clear. Lows
in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers before
midnight, then a slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog early in
the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Areas of
dense fog early in the morning. Highs around 70. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the upper 50s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning.
A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms before midnight, then partly cloudy with
chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
441 AM CST Fri Jan 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Areas of dense fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Clear. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
