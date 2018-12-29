TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 28, 2018
_____
149 FPUS54 KEWX 290916
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
TXZ192-292230-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature around 40. North winds 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ205-292230-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-292230-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. Wind chill readings 30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-292230-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ187-292230-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ193-292230-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing. A
20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ190-292230-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.
Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ172-292230-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around
40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 25 to 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the lower
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ208-292230-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows around
40. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ206-292230-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ224-292230-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Near steady temperature in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-292230-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ184-292230-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind
chill readings 25 to 30 after midnight.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to
25 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ209-292230-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-292230-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ188-292230-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs around 40. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ223-292230-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows
around 40. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.
Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-292230-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-292230-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature around 40. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ222-292230-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then clearing.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ189-292230-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.
Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ186-292230-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ202-292230-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-292230-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts
to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows around 40. North
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-292230-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 30s. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ171-292230-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Colder. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer, clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ217-292230-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-292230-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ185-292230-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Colder. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings
30 to 35.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ203-292230-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Lowest
wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs
in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-292230-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and isolated thunderstorms. Near steady
temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 40. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ221-292230-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in
the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in
the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-292230-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
316 AM CST Sat Dec 29 2018
.TODAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Near
steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather