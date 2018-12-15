TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 15, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the
mid 40s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph before
midnight becoming light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs around 70.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to
the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the upper 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds
becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
211 PM CST Sat Dec 15 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs around 70.
