TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 14, 2018
_____
705 FPUS54 KEWX 142103
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
TXZ192-151015-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ205-151015-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-151015-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ220-151015-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ187-151015-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ193-151015-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ190-151015-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ172-151015-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then clearing. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ208-151015-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-151015-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ224-151015-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.
Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming northwest 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-151015-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ184-151015-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ209-151015-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-151015-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ188-151015-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-151015-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.
Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-151015-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-151015-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming clear.
Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ222-151015-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ189-151015-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-151015-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-151015-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ225-151015-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Lows
around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph
before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-151015-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds becoming west 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ171-151015-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-151015-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ204-151015-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
TXZ185-151015-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ203-151015-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph before midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ173-151015-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late
evening and early morning then becoming clear. Lows in the mid
30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ221-151015-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-151015-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
303 PM CST Fri Dec 14 2018
.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds
5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather