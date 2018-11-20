TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 19, 2018
_____
629 FPUS54 KEWX 200900
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
TXZ192-202200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ205-202200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ183-202200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph
increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ220-202200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ187-202200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ193-202200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ190-202200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ172-202200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ208-202200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ206-202200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ224-202200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ228-202200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ184-202200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
TXZ209-202200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ219-202200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-202200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy. A
20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ223-202200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ207-202200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ191-202200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-202200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy
late in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the
lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ189-202200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ186-202200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ202-202200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows around 40.
$$
TXZ225-202200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Partly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then cloudy with chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ194-202200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers in the morning, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ171-202200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ217-202200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-202200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ185-202200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
TXZ203-202200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the mid 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows around 40.
$$
TXZ173-202200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
before midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ221-202200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then
clearing. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ218-202200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
300 AM CST Tue Nov 20 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers before
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 mph.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather