TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 16, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ205-171615-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ183-171615-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ220-171615-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early
in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ187-171615-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts
up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ193-171615-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ190-171615-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ172-171615-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Much cooler. Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ208-171615-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ206-171615-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ224-171615-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around
60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ228-171615-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ184-171615-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
$$
TXZ209-171615-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ219-171615-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ188-171615-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ223-171615-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ207-171615-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ191-171615-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Near steady
temperature around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers before midnight, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ222-171615-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the
morning. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ189-171615-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ186-171615-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ202-171615-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy before midnight,
then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ225-171615-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ194-171615-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ171-171615-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South
winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ217-171615-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy before midnight, then
mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ204-171615-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ185-171615-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight, then mostly
cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows
in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers before midnight,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ203-171615-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in
the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ173-171615-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
TXZ221-171615-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early
in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of showers before
midnight, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
$$
TXZ218-171615-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
913 PM CST Fri Nov 16 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows
around 50. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs
in the upper 60s.
$$
