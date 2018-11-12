TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 11, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ205-122215-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ183-122215-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ220-122215-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ187-122215-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ193-122215-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ190-122215-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ172-122215-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ208-122215-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ206-122215-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ224-122215-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ228-122215-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ184-122215-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 before midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TXZ209-122215-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ219-122215-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph before midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ188-122215-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ223-122215-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ207-122215-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ191-122215-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ222-122215-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ189-122215-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to
25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around
30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs around 60.
TXZ186-122215-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 15 to 20.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the
morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ202-122215-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 60.
TXZ225-122215-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ194-122215-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature
steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ171-122215-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 25 to 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ217-122215-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing
to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ204-122215-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs
around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
TXZ185-122215-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Much colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind
chill readings 20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest
wind chill readings 15 to 20 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
TXZ203-122215-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill
readings 25 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill
readings 20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Lowest wind chill readings 20 to 25 after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 30 to 35 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TXZ173-122215-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
40s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the afternoon. North
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Wind chill readings
20 to 25.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Lowest wind chill readings
20 to 25 in the morning.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Wind chill readings 20 to 25.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Lowest wind chill readings 25 to 30 in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows around 30. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
TXZ221-122215-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
TXZ218-122215-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
314 AM CST Mon Nov 12 2018
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around
25 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around
35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
