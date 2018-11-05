TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 4, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the north after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the
late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the
late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.THURSDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady
or slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers
and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Southeast winds 5 mph shifting to the northeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late
in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in
the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the
upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early
in the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Highs in
the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with showers likely and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
324 AM CST Mon Nov 5 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy early in the
afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.
Northeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
