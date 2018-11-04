TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast
TX Austin/San Antonio TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 3, 2018
_____
445 FPUS54 KEWX 040859
ZFPEWX
Zone Forecast Product for South Central Texas
National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
TXZ192-042200-
Travis-
Including the city of Austin
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ205-042200-
Bexar-
Including the city of San Antonio
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ183-042200-
Val Verde-
Including the city of Del Rio
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ220-042200-
Atascosa-
Including the city of Pleasanton
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ187-042200-
Bandera-
Including the city of Bandera
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ193-042200-
Bastrop-
Including the city of Bastrop
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ190-042200-
Blanco-
Including the city of Blanco
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady
or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ172-042200-
Burnet-
Including the city of Burnet
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ208-042200-
Caldwell-
Including the city of Lockhart
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ206-042200-
Comal-
Including the city of New Braunfels
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. East winds 5 mph shifting to the south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ224-042200-
De Witt-
Including the city of Cuero
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then mostly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ228-042200-
Dimmit-
Including the city of Carrizo Springs
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ184-042200-
Edwards-
Including the city of Rocksprings
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear before midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or slowly falling in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ209-042200-
Fayette-
Including the city of La Grange
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ219-042200-
Frio-
Including the city of Pearsall
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ188-042200-
Gillespie-
Including the city of Fredericksburg
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ223-042200-
Gonzales-
Including the city of Gonzales
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ207-042200-
Guadalupe-
Including the city of Seguin
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to
the southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ191-042200-
Hays-
Including the city of San Marcos
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late
morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph shifting to the
south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ222-042200-
Karnes-
Including the city of Karnes City
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ189-042200-
Kendall-
Including the city of Boerne
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature steady or slowly
rising after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 mph shifting to
the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ186-042200-
Kerr-
Including the city of Kerrville
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature
steady or slowly rising after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ202-042200-
Kinney-
Including the city of Bracketville
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ225-042200-
Lavaca-
Including the city of Halletsville
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely early in
the morning, then partly cloudy in the late morning and
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ194-042200-
Lee-
Including the city of Giddings
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the
morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature steady or slowly rising
after midnight. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ171-042200-
Llano-
Including the city of Llano
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around
60.
$$
TXZ217-042200-
Maverick-
Including the city of Eagle Pass
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy before midnight then
becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ204-042200-
Medina-
Including the city of Hondo
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms early in
the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ185-042200-
Real-
Including the city of Leakey
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the
upper 50s.
$$
TXZ203-042200-
Uvalde-
Including the city of Uvalde
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Temperature steady or slowly
falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the
lower 60s.
$$
TXZ173-042200-
Williamson-
Including the city of Georgetown
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming
partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming
mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than
20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper
50s.
$$
TXZ221-042200-
Wilson-
Including the city of Floresville
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then partly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower
80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature steady or
slowly falling in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
TXZ218-042200-
Zavala-
Including the city of Crystal City
259 AM CST Sun Nov 4 2018
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
thunderstorms early in the morning, then mostly cloudy in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy before midnight then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs
around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy before midnight then
becoming partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance
of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy before midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. A less than 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a less than 20 percent chance of
showers. Highs in the lower 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather